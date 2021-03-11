Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick recently hosted Safe Harbor officials. Leslie Hartman, LPC, executive director, and Keith Fenton, director of development, spoke to the club during its weekly meeting.
They talked about Safe Harbor and the different programs that help the children of the Golden Isles.
They also noted that the Pin Wheel Cup, held at the Frederica Golf Club, is set for April 27. The proceeds will benefit Safe Harbor. For more information, visit safeharborcenterinc.org or call 912-267-6000.
Pictured from are Leslie Hartman, from left, Mitch Strickland, vice-president of the Exchange Club, and Keith Fenton.