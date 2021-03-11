031521_safeharbor
Buy Now

Submitted by Steven Floyd

The Exchange Club of Brunswick recently hosted Safe Harbor officials. Leslie Hartman, LPC, executive director, and Keith Fenton, director of development, spoke to the club during its weekly meeting.

They talked about Safe Harbor and the different programs that help the children of the Golden Isles.

They also noted that the Pin Wheel Cup, held at the Frederica Golf Club, is set for April 27. The proceeds will benefit Safe Harbor. For more information, visit safeharborcenterinc.org or call 912-267-6000.

Pictured from are Leslie Hartman, from left, Mitch Strickland, vice-president of the Exchange Club, and Keith Fenton.

More from this section

Golden Ray cutting 'advancing as expected'

Golden Ray cutting 'advancing as expected'

Cutting continues to progress on the foremost section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, more than three days after the VB 10,000 crane vessel began operations to separate it, Unified Command said late Wednesday afternoon.

Glynn Academy Model UN team wins top awards

Glynn Academy Model UN team wins top awards

Glynn Academy’s Model United Nations team brought home again this year the top award at Georgia Southern’s annual competition. This marks the seventh consecutive year GA’s team has won first place at the contest.

Hodnett Cooper Vacation Rentals focuses on guests

Hodnett Cooper Vacation Rentals focuses on guests

Thirteen years ago, Hodnett Cooper Real Estate and Hodnett Cooper Vacation Rentals went from being one company to two. Operating solely as a vacation rental program has allowed Hodnett Cooper Vacation Rentals to focus on the hospitality industry and make improvements as the industry grows. O…