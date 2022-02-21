021422_OBS
Submitted by Steven Floyd

Rees Carroll from Operation Bed Spread recently spoke to the club about the charity, thanking members for donating at Christmas.

Operation Bed Spread was created in November 2012 by a men’s Bible study group at St. Simons United Methodist Church. The nonprofit works to improve the lives of children and their families by providing mattresses, box springs, frames, sheets and pillows to those without beds. For details or to make a donation, visit operationbed.org or email info@operationbed.org.

Pictured are president Bill Foster, left, and Rees Carroll, founder of Operation Bed Spread.

