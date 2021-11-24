111521_officer
Capt. Jeremiah Bergquist of the Glynn County Police Department and the Glynn Unified Command recently spoke to the Exchange Club of Brunswick.

He shared information about the Unified Command and how it formed to offer information to the public. Pictured are Capt. Jeremiah Bergquist, from left; Lisa Rodriguez-Presley External Affairs Supervisor Georgia Emergency Management Agency; Andrew D. Goodrich, chief officer of emergency management and community (EMC); Earl Wilson, Glynn County Police Department Community Outreach Officer; and Bill Foster, club president.

