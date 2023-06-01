Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick hosted its national president David Johnson and District 10 Vice- president Gary Leonard of the national Exchange Club.
The Exchange Club is comprised of a group of men and women working together to make our community a better place to live through programs of service in Americanism, community service, youth activities, and its national project the prevention of child abuse.
Pictured are Steven Floyd, president, from left; vice-president JP Thornton; Johnson, Leonard, Frenchie Blanchard and John Howton.