Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its monthly business meeting. A long standing tradition of business meetings is the Mystery Man. For the month of April, longtime member and past board member Barry Cooper was chosen. Cooper then chose Pat Thornton, past-president of the club. Each told the club a little about themselves and how much they enjoy participating.
Pictured are Barry Cooper, from left, Kevin Higgins, president, Pat Thornton, past president and Mike Lynch, vice-president.