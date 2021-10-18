101121_DA2
The Exchange Club of Brunswick recently hosted Yolanda Richardson, director of the victim-witness assistance program with the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Richardson told the club about a project they started with rooms of comfort for children that have been affected by crime. The rooms are filled with toys, coloring books and stuffed animals.

The club collected two large tables of toys stuffed animals, crayons, coloring books, blankets, legos and assorted other items for the rooms.

Pictured are Randy Pifer, secretary-treasurer; from left; Richardson, Keith Higgins, district attorney; and Bill Foster, president.

