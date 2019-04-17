032719_hopehouse
Buy Now

Submitted by Steven Floyd

The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its weekly meeting and the guest speakers were Darcelle Burandt and Shelley Hendrix from House of Hope. House of Hope is 501c3 faith-based therapeutic safe house with a 12-month program-a place of refuge and recovery.

To learn more or to donate to the House of Hope please visit their website houseofhoperefugeoflove.com

Pictured are George Barnhill, president-elect, from left; Shelly Hendrix, Darcelle Burandt; Kevin Higgins, president; and Mike Lynch, vice-president.

More from this section

SEGHS honors volunteer

SEGHS honors volunteer

Southeast Georgia Health System Auxiliaries recently announced Patricia Shaw as the Brunswick Campus Volunteer of the Quarter. Shaw volunteers at the guest services desk on Mondays and substituted for people as needed. She is also a greeter and teaches Bible study at Abundant Life Church. Sh…