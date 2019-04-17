Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its weekly meeting and the guest speakers were Darcelle Burandt and Shelley Hendrix from House of Hope. House of Hope is 501c3 faith-based therapeutic safe house with a 12-month program-a place of refuge and recovery.
To learn more or to donate to the House of Hope please visit their website houseofhoperefugeoflove.com
Pictured are George Barnhill, president-elect, from left; Shelly Hendrix, Darcelle Burandt; Kevin Higgins, president; and Mike Lynch, vice-president.