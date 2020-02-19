Submitted by Steven Floyd
Lea King-Badya, executive director of Keep Golden Isles, recently spoke to the Exchange Club of Brunswick during their weekly meeting. Since 1979, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful has been a leader in helping keep the Golden Isles of Georgia clean, green and beautiful.
A volunteer and community based educational organization, volunteers contribute 14,000+ hours annually in Keep Golden Isles Beautiful efforts, programs and initiatives.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful is a Keep America Beautiful and Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation affiliate.
Pictured are George Barnhill, president, from left; treasurer Randy Pifer, Lea King-Badya; Allen Phillips, secretary; and Mike Lynch, president-elect.