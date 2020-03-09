Danny Merritt, co-founder of Nine Line apparel and cofounder of Nine Line Foundation, spoke to the Exchange Club of Brunswick. Merritt told the club about how he and his brother started Nine Line and the foundation.
The foundation’s mission is to raise awareness to the needs of severely wounded soldiers and veterans and to greatly improve the quality of life for wounded heroes, focusing on the individual needs of each candidate.
Pictured are Randy Pifer, treasurer, from left; Mike Lynch, president-elect; Danny Merritt and Bill Foster, vice-president.