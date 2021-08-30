Submitted by Steven Floyd
Bryan Thompson, foundation senior development officer for the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation, recently spoke to the Exchange Club of Brunswick.
The members collected snacks for the hospital frontline workers helping the COVID-19 patients.
Thompson gave the club an update on the COVID-19 vaccines. Appointments are available at two locations: from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Brunswick hospital. It’s available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Camden hospital. To make an appointment, visit www.sghs.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Pictured are right Gary Huff, from left; John Howton, Bill Foster, president; Thompson; Randy Pifer, secretary; and JP Thornton.