Submitted by Steven Floyd

Bryan Thompson, foundation senior development officer for the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation, recently spoke to the Exchange Club of Brunswick.

The members collected snacks for the hospital frontline workers helping the COVID-19 patients.

Thompson gave the club an update on the COVID-19 vaccines. Appointments are available at two locations: from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Brunswick hospital. It’s available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Camden hospital. To make an appointment, visit www.sghs.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Pictured are right Gary Huff, from left; John Howton, Bill Foster, president; Thompson; Randy Pifer, secretary; and JP Thornton.

The 35 bicyclists of the Brotherhood Ride topped the Sidney Lanier Bridge about 4:45 p.m. Thursday on the sixth day of a 1,700-mile ride from Naples, Fla., to New York for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.