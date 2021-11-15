Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick recently hosted Brunswick Fire Chief Randy Mobley who spoke to the club about fire prevention and the department’s smoke detector program.
The department’s Knock4Life program allows residents in the city of Brunswick to have smoke alarms installed in their homes at no cost. To arrange the installation, residents may call 912-267-5546.
Pictured are Chief Mobley, from left, Fire Marshal Tim White, Bill Foster, club president, and P.J. French Blanchard, retired from the Brunswick Fire Department.