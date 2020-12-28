120720_exchange
Submitted by Stephen Floyd

The Exchange Club of Brunswick held their weekly meeting. The speaker was Michelle Maddox, regional program coordinator and content manager for Ferst Readers.

Ferst Readers was founded in 1999 to address the growing problem of children, many from low-income communities, entering kindergarten without basic early literacy skills and school readiness. Children in the literacy program receive a bookstore-quality, age-specific book and resources mailed to them at home every month until their fifth birthday. To learn more about Ferst readers or to donate, visit their website www.ferstreaders.org or call 904-248-0165.

Pictured are Mitch Strickland, vice-president, from left; P.J. (Frenchi) Blanchard, Michell Maddox and Bill Foster, president-elect.

