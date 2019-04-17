Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its weekly meeting. The guest speaker was the Rev. Wright Culpepper of Faith Works.
Culpepper told the club about the different ministries of FaithWorks, Cancer Network of Hope, Samaria, Sparrow’s Nest, The Well and Open Doors. To learn more or to donate your time or money visit their website faithworksministry.org
Pictured are George Barnhill, president-elect, from left; the Rev. Wright Culpepper; Mike Lynch, vice-president and Kevin Higgins, president.