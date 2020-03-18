Submitted by Steven Floyd
Michelle Johnston, Ph.D., president of College of Coastal Georgia spoke to the Exchange Club of Brunswick during a recent meeting. Michelle Johnston, Ph.D., became the sixth president of College of Coastal Georgia in July 2018. She told the club about CCGA and the different degrees and sports available at the college. She also stated that the college has been rated the ninth most affordable college in the country. The college has a program for students 62 and over classes are free. To learn more about this and all other programs, visit CCGA website www.ccga.edu
Pictured are Randy Pifer, treasurer, from left; George Barnhill, president; Michelle Johnston and Bill Foster, vice-president.