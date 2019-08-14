Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick recently hosted speakers including the Glynn County School System’s athletic director Steve Waters and head football coaches, Sean Pender from Brunswick High School and Rocky Hidalgo from Glynn Academy.
Waters told the club about the improvements and renovations at Glynn County stadium. He also told the club the athletic department was adding new sports at the high school and middle school levels. Both high school coaches gave updates about the state of their teams. Visit the athletics departments website to learn more and view the game schedules www.glynncountyathletics.com
Pictured are Randy Phifer, from left; Marcus Edgy, past-president; Allen Phillips, secretary; Mike Lynch, president-elect; Coach Sean Pender, Coach Rocky Hidalgo, Steve Waters, athletic director; and George Barnhill, president.