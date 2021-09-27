Submitted by Steven Floyd
Steve Waters, athletic director of the Glynn County School System, head coach Rocky Hidalgo of Glynn Academy and head coach Sean Pender of Brunswick High recently spoke to 30 plus members of the Brunswick Exchange Club.
Waters told the club about the different programs from middle school athletics to high school sports. Coach Hidalgo and Coach Pender shared information about their teams’ programs. About 230 students participate in the high school football program.
Pictured are Waters, , from left, and Glynn County School Superintendent Scott Spence, Pender, Hidalgo and Bill Foster, president.