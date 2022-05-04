Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its weekly meeting and the guest speakers were CASA Glynn representatives Rebekah Johnson, Antionette Gant and Cary Greenfield.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Victim Advocates. The mission of CASA Glynn Inc. is to recruit, train and supervise volunteers from the community to advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children.
To learn more, visit casaglynn.org or call 912-264-4448.
Pictured are executive director Cary Greenfield, from left, advocate coordinator Rebekah Johnson, Steven Floyd, president-elect and lead advocate coordinator Antoinette Gant.