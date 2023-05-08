Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its 11th annual Rodeo at the Beach, sponsored by Stambaugh Aviation.
Stambaugh Aviation sponsored the fourth annual mechanical bull riding competition between the schools. On Friday night of the rodeo, all of the elementary schools had a faculty member or teacher compete for the trophy and a check for their school; and, for the third year, Brett Baxter of Golden Isles Elementary won. Saturday night, the middle schools competed and the winner of the middle schools was Daphne Wilson of Risley Middle School. Also on Saturday night, Glynn Academy, Brunswick High and the Golden Isles College and Career Academy rode against each other, and Brian Saunds of Brunswick High came out the winner.
Pictured are Kevin Higgins, past-president and chairman of the bull riding competition, from left, Scott Stambaugh, Brian Saunds of Brunswick High School, Brett Baxter of Golden Isles Elementary, Daphne Wilson of Risley Middle and J.R. Stambaugh.