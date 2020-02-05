Submitted by Steven Floyd
The guest speaker for the Exchange Club of Brunswick was the Glynn County Board of Elections and registration supervisor Christopher Channell.
Channell was accompanied by Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration vice-chairman Sandra Dean and Ed Rynders voter education coordinator for the state of Georgia. They brought the new electronic voter machines and demonstrated how they work.
Pictured are treasurer Randy Pifer, from left; George Barnhill, president; Ed Rynders; Sandra Dean; Christopher Channell; Mike Lynch, president-elect; Allen Phillips, secretary; and Bill Foster, vice-president.