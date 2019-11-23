Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick paid homage to the members that are veterans in honor of Veteran’s Day. The club took a moment to thank each member for their service to the country.
The Exchange Club of Brunswick is very proud of the men and women that have served in the armed forces of the united states of America.
Pictured are the veterans in attendance Kim Snopes, from left, T.C. Cowen, John Holland, Randy Pifer, Maren Neal. On the second row are Bob Kelley, from left, Joe Gaska, Mike Howell, Gary Johnson, Barry Cooper, Larry Rountree and Pat Thornton. Seated are Mac Burgess, from left, P.J. Frenchi Blanchard, Jim Royal, Derek Hulsey.