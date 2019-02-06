Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick held the student of the month program. The Exchange Club started this program more than 30 years ago to honor high school seniors for outstanding academic and extra-curricular activities.
Each month of the school year a student is selected by the counselors and teachers. This meeting was for the month’s of November, December and January. One student from Glynn Academy and one from Brunswick High School are chosen. The students were given a plaque and a check for $100. At the end of the year, the organization has an essay contest, a winner is chosen from both high schools. They are awarded a plaque and a $1,000 scholarship. This years theme for the essay was “How I am a Catalyst in My Community?”
Pictured are Paul McKenzie, program chairman, from left; Robert Sadowski, Anja Bailey, Dalton Collins, all BHS students; Elizabeth Price, Trevor Williams and Reese Richardson, all Glynn Academy students; and Kevin Higgins, Exchange Club president.