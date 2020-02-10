Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its Student of the Month program honoring students for the months of November, December and January.
A student is chosen from Glynn Academy and Brunswick High School each month, by the teachers and guidance counselors. Each student is presented a plaque and a check for $100 from the Exchange Club of Brunswick.
Pictured are George Barnhill, president, from left; Glynn County School Superintendent Virgil Cole; treasurer Randy Pifer, chairman of the Glynn County School board and president-elect, Mike Lynch.
Front row left to right Glynn Academy student Elaysha Brown, Isabella Murray, Landon Wilson, Brunswick High school Verna Li, Nataysha Woods, Jamaal Nobles and Sec. Allen Phillips.
Not pictured is STOM chairman Paul McKenzie.