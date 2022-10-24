Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange club of Brunswick held the first of three Student of the month programs for the 2022-2023 school year. A senior at Glynn Academy and Brunswick High school is chosen each month by the senior councilors and their teachers. The students were introduced by one of their teachers and told the club about the student. The Student introduce their family and told the club about their future plans. Each student was given a plaque and a check for $100.00. Each student is challenged to write an essay to be submitted to be judge for the student of the year.
Pictured are vice-president JP Thornton, from left; Sharonda Boggs, Glynn Academy counselor; Alexis Alberson of Glynn Academy; Marie Feasel, Glynn Academy teacher; Thomas Mitchell of Glynn Academy; Hannah Shierling Glynn Academy teacher; Kaeli Lawrence of Glynn Academy; Perla Vanegas of Brunswick High School; Emily Dey of Brunswick High; Manas Patel of Brunswick High; Elisia Schott, Brunswick High counselor; Cecily Holbrook, Brunswick High teacher; and Randy Pifer, secretary-treasurer.