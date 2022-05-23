Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick recently honored seniors from Glynn Academy and Brunswick High School. This installment of the student of the month program was for the February, March and April. Each student was chosen by their teachers and councilor’s. Each student received a plaque and a check for $100.
The Brunswick High school students were Alejandra Padilla, Kenzie Nunn and Egypt Johnson. The Glynn Academy students were Jackson Wakeland, Akirra Mountain and Christian Lopez-Iturbide.
Pictured from the left to the right back row Assistant Superintendent of the Glynn county school system Dr. Tracolya Green, Resse Bernard BHS senior counselor, Dr. Scott Spence Superintendent Glynn county school system, Pres. Bill Foster, MaryClarie Jones G.A. senior counselor, Senetra Haywood Executive director Student service and compliance Glynn County school system
Front row from left to right Brunswick High school students Alejandra Padilla, Kenzie Nunn, Egypt Johnson, Glynn Academy students Jackson Wakeland, Akirra Mountain, and Christian Lopez-Iturbide.