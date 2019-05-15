Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its third installment of the student of the month program honoring the high school seniors for the months of February, March and April. One senior from Glynn Academy and Brunswick High school are chosen each month by their teachers and counselors for academic and extracurricular achievement. Each student is awarded a plaque and a check for $100. Paul McKenzie Chairman of the student of the month program was the master of ceremonies.
Pictured on the back row are George Barnhill, president-elect; Marcus Edgy, past president; Paul McKenzie, chairman and Kevin Higgins, president.
Pictured on the front row are Brunswick High School seniors Sidney Hall, Mauricio Padilla, Nahid Khalil and Glynn Academy seniors Brianna Milks, Hanay Waye and Jon Michael McKinnon.