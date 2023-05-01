Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its third Student of the Month program for 2022-2023 school year.
The club honored a student from Glynn Academy and Brunswick High School for the months of February, March and April. These students are selected by their teachers and guidance counselors.
Glynn Academy recipients are: February — Joanna Lopez-Garcia; March — Chase Warren; and April — Amalia Hanly.
Brunswick High School recipients are: February — Miya Butts, March — Payton Miller; and April — Jordan Jimerson.
Each student received a plaque and a check from the Exchange Club of Brunswick and the opportunity to submit a essay to be Student of the Year.
Pictured are Sharonda Boggs, from left, Amalia Hanly, Chase Warren, Joana Lopez-Garcia, Miya Butts, Payton Miller, Jordan Jimerson and Elisia Scott.