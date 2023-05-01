041723_exchange
Buy Now

Submitted by Steven Floyd

The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its third Student of the Month program for 2022-2023 school year.

The club honored a student from Glynn Academy and Brunswick High School for the months of February, March and April. These students are selected by their teachers and guidance counselors.

Glynn Academy recipients are: February — Joanna Lopez-Garcia; March — Chase Warren; and April — Amalia Hanly.

Brunswick High School recipients are: February — Miya Butts, March — Payton Miller; and April — Jordan Jimerson.

Each student received a plaque and a check from the Exchange Club of Brunswick and the opportunity to submit a essay to be Student of the Year.

Pictured are Sharonda Boggs, from left, Amalia Hanly, Chase Warren, Joana Lopez-Garcia, Miya Butts, Payton Miller, Jordan Jimerson and Elisia Scott.

More from this section

Culture festival brings food, fun to CCGA campus

Culture festival brings food, fun to CCGA campus

CultureFest took place Saturday at the College of Coastal Georgia’s Brunswick campus. The event, previously known as the International Food and Culture Festival, featured a global food bazaar marketplace, music, a culture expo and kids’ zone.

Safe Harbor's 2023 Champions for Children

Safe Harbor's 2023 Champions for Children

Safe Harbor’s 2023 Champions for Children Campaign is an exciting initiative aimed at raising funds and awareness for Safe Harbor Center’s critical services for Coastal Georgia’s most vulnerable children, youth and families. The 2023 Champions for Children campaign features an impressive ros…