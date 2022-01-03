Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its second Student of the Month program for the 2021-2022 school year.
It recognized students selected for November, December and January. Each school’s counselor chose the students, along with help from their teachers. The Glynn Academy winners were Nolan Hartley (November); Avery Wilson (December); and Lily Wood (January).
The Brunswick High School selections were Emma Counts (November); Brett Dutka (December); and Keon Shaw (January).
Each student wrote an essay and the winners were presented with a check for $100 and a plaque from the club. The club will chose an overall winner from the year’s Glynn Academy and Brunswick High selections at the end of the school year and they will be presented with a $1,000 check and plaque.
Pictured are Sentra Hayward, executive director of student services and compliance at the Glynn County School System, from left; Mary Claire Jones of Glynn Academy; Bill Foster, club president; Lily Wood; Avery Wilson; Nolan Hartley; Reese Barnard of Brunswick High School; Keon Shaw; Brett Dutka, Emma Counts ;and Randy Pifer, club secretary-treasurer.