Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick recently held its annual Student of the Year luncheon.
Each year, the club awards a $1,000 scholarship to a Glynn Academy and Brunswick High School senior. The recipient of the scholarship was a student of the month honoree. The students are charged with writing an essay. The board of directors of the Exchange Club read and vote each essay submitted.
The winners are Alexis Alberson of Glynn Academy and Emily Dey of Brunswick High School.
All of the students that turned in an essay received a $50 check. Alexis and Emily received a plaque and a check for $1,000.
Pictured Steven Floyd, club president, from left; Dr. Scott Spence, school superintendent; Elisia Scott of BHS; club vice-president JP Thornton; Emily Dey; Alexis Alberson; Sharonda Boggs of Glynn Academy; Sentra Haywood Glynn County Board of Education and secretary Randy Pifer.