Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its eighth annual Rodeo at the Beach. Stambaugh Aviation has been the presenting sponsor for eight years, wanting to involve the schools in the rodeo. To do that, they incorporated a mechanical bull contest. Stambaugh aviation provided a large trophy and a check of $500 to winning elementary, middle and high schools.
The winning riders were presented a plaque and belt buckle. The winner for the Golden Isles Elementary was Brett Baxter; middle school winner was Jared Goff of Jane Macon Middle School and Slade Turner of Brunswick High School won for the high school category.
Mark Stambaugh and Scott Stambaugh of Stambaugh Aviation presented the plaques and buckles.
Pictured are Kevin Higgins, president, from left; George Barnhill, president-elect; Jared Goff, vice-president; Mike Lynch, Slade Turner, Mark Stambaugh, Scott Stambaugh and Allen Phillips, secretary.