Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its annual police officer of the year luncheon. The event was chaired by former Glynn County Police chief Carl Alexander and former Brunswick Police chief T.C. Cowan.
The month of May is police officer appreciation month. The Exchange Club of Brunswick has been honoring local law enforcement for more than 30 years. This year the club honored 12 officers from nine different agency. Each officer was chosen by his or her department.
Pictured are retired BPD chief T.C. Cowan, from left, SRO Branden Kennedy; Sgt. DNR Chris Ridley; BPD Martin Davis: George Barnhill, president-elect; GCSO Deputy 4 James Jones; CCGA officer Daniel Floyd; GCPD Sgt. Eric Koenig; Trooper Deidra Stillwagoner; GCSO Detention officer Alan Hatch; GB911 Communication training officer Deanna Wright; Fed. Supervision officer Scot Riggs, State Supervision officer Andre Melville; Kevin Higgins, president; and chairman and retired GCPD Chief Carl Alexander.
Not pictured GSP Jekyll TFC 2 Raumando Thompson.