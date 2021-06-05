051721_exchange
Submitted by Steven Floyd

The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its annual Police Officer of the Year luncheon. The week of May 9 to 15 is Police Officers Memorial and Appreciation Week. Retired Chief of Brunswick Police Department T.C. Cowen spoke to the club, the officers and other chiefs. He commended the men and women on becoming peace officers. He expressed how dangerous and how fulfilling the career of police officer can be. Nine officers from seven different departments were honored. The departments are Glynn County Police Department, Brunswick Police Department, Glynn County Sheriff’s Department, Glynn County School Police, College of Coastal Georgia Police Department, Georgia State Patrol Brunswick and Jekyll posts.

Pictured are Mitch Strickland, vice-president, from left; SRO Stacy Miller; Gary Wise, president; Cpl. Amber Alexander; Officer Robert Myles; retired Chief T.C. Cowen; Officer Daniel Merritt; TFC Chris Rigby; and Bill Foster, president-elect.

Not pictured Sgt. Colin Scogins, Communication Cfficer Philip Parker, and TFC Raumondo Thompson.

