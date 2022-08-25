Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its annual Police Officer of the Year luncheon. The program is over 40 years old and nine officers were honored this year with a plaque and a check. Retired Brunswick police chief and member T.C. Cowen was master of ceremonies and spoke to the officer and their families president.
The honorees included Ciera Narvaez, Glynn County police department; Richard Lawrence, Georgia State Patrol Jekyll post trooper; Cpl. Daniel Chernich, Georgia State Patrol Brunswick post; Derek Robinson, Brunswick police department; Jamie Clark, Glynn/Brunswick 911 center; Alexander Cochran, College of Coastal Georgia; Joe Owens, Glynn County Schools resource officer; Stephanie Britt, Glynn County Sheriff’s office and Sherard Savage, Glynn County Sheriff jailer.
Pictured are Joe Owens, from left, Sherard Savage, Stephanie Britt, Ciera Narvaez, Alexander Cochran, Cpl. Daniel Chernich, Richard Lawrence and (retired) Chief T.C. Cowen.