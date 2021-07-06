The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its annual installation banquet at the Brunswick Country Club. Past-president Gary Wise spoke to those in attendance, thanking them for their hard work and dedication to the club. Terri Strickland was honored as the Exchangite of the Year, recognized for her hard work this past year. Pictured are Bill Foster, president, left, and Terri Strickland.
Exchange Club honors member at banquet
- Submitted by Steven Floyd
-
-
- Comments
More from this section
Salvors removed another huge chunk of the shipwrecked Golden Ray from the St. Simons Sound before sunrise Monday.
The VB 10,000 crane vessel lowered a hulking chunk of the shipwrecked Golden Ray onto a dry dock barge late Saturday afternoon, setting the stage for the removal of yet one more section of the lumbering eyesore from the St. Simons Sound.
As Glynn County tax commissioner, Jeff Chapman understands he has to deal with people who don’t necessarily agree with some of the decisions made by his office.
Nesting season for loggerhead sea turtles is in full swing, and the number of nests on Georgia’s beaches this summer indicate a continued recovery of the at-risk population.
It didn’t take national rankings for Scott McQuade to know tourism has returned to the Golden Isles in a big way.
The VB 10,000 crane vessel completed its cut of Section 3 from the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound at around daybreak Thursday, ending an eight-week ordeal stymied by dense steel brackets and a massive internal fire.
- School district hosts vaccine clinics for all staff
- Health system offering vaccine clinics, criteria for eligibility expand today
- Links president appointed to state health equity council
- Courts set to resume jury trials
- Lifting of COVID restrictions in other states has commissioners reconsidering alcohol delivery
Latest News
- Romania's monument 'ambulance' races to save country's past
- Asian shares mixed as OPEC talks stalemate, US closed
- After troops exit, safety of US Embassy in Kabul top concern
- Plane with 28 on board missing in Russian Far East region
- Officials say a plane with 28 people on board has gone missing in Russia's Far East
Most Popular
Articles
- County enacts short-term rental ordinance
- Section 3 now aboard dry dock, shipwreck's presence decreases
- Video of Jekyll alligator offers reminder to respect island wildlife
- Health department issues oil leak advisory in wake of Golden Ray leak
- Cyclists, police welcome new bike passing law
- Cutting on third section of Golden Ray complete
- Oil leaks from Golden Ray shipwreck as Section 3 severed
- Chapman named lone finalist for county manager job
- Chief: Fire marshal investigates apartment fire as suspicious
- Developer closes on mill site deal
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.