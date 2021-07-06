06.28.21_Banquet
The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its annual installation banquet at the Brunswick Country Club. Past-president Gary Wise spoke to those in attendance, thanking them for their hard work and dedication to the club. Terri Strickland was honored as the Exchangite of the Year, recognized for her hard work this past year. Pictured are Bill Foster, president, left, and Terri Strickland.

