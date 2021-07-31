080221_alexander
Submitted by Steven Floyd

The Exchange Club of Brunswick recently honored longtime member the late Carl Alexander for his years of dedication to the club. TC Cowan, friend and fellow club member, spoke of Alexander’s time in the club.

The Exchange Club of Brunswick made a donation to the Carl Alexander Memorial Fund. The fund was set up to help police officers in the Glynn County Police Department, in which Alexander served as chief.

Pictured are Susan Alexander, widow of Carl Alexander, from left and Cowan.

