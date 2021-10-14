Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick recently held its 54th Fire Fighter of the Year program.
Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of Oct. 9 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on Oct. 8, 1871, and caused devastating damage.
The Exchange Club of Brunswick honored firefighters from the Brunswick Fire Department, the Glynn County Fire Department, the Jekyll Island Fire Department and the Glynn County Volunteer Fire Department. The honorees were chosen by their chiefs and peers. This year’s recipients were Brunswick Fire Department engineer Kaleb Knox; Jekyll Island Fire Department Capt. Josh Medlin; Glynn County Fire Department Casey Spradlin, and Glynn County Volunteer Fire Department Michael Johns.
Pictured are Steven Floyd, vice president, from left; Knox and his son, Kamden; Brunswick Fire Chief Randy Mobley; Jekyll Island Chief Dennis Galey; Jekyll Fire Capt. Josh Medlin; Glynn County Fire Casey Spradlin; Glynn County Fire Battalion Chief Hugh Brown; and secretary-treasurer Randy Pifer. Not pictured was Glynn County Fire Volunteer Chief Chad Everitt and Michael Johns.