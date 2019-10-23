Submitted by Steven Floyd
October is fire prevention month. The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its annual P.J. Frenchi Blanchard firefighter appreciation luncheon.
For 52 years, the Exchange Club of Brunswick has honored men and women of local fire services.
Fire prevention week is on record as the longest running public health observance.
The 2019 honorees are Dillon Hodge of the Brunswick Fire department; Captain James Ownbey of the Glynn County fire department, and Christian Nathanial Gaddy of the Glynn County Volunteer Fire Department, and Danny Petty of the Jekyll Island fire department. Pictured from left to right George Barnhill, president; Glynn County Fire Department Chief Joe Combs; Capt. James Ownbey of the Glynn County Fire Department; Danny Petty of the Jekyll Island Fire Department; Christian Nathanial Gaddy of the Glynn County Fire Department; P.J. Frenchi Blanchard, Dillon Hodge, both of the Brunswick Fire Department; assistant fire chief Timothy White Brunswick Fire Department; Randy Pifer, vice-president; Mike Lynch, president-elect and Allen Phillips, secretary.