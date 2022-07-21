Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its annual charitable giving luncheon. With funds collected from its annual Coastal Georgia regional fair and Rodeo at the Beach, the club was able to help multiple organizations. This year, the Exchange Club of Brunswick funded the student of the month and student of the year scholarship, Christmas bicycle gifts, the Glynn County School social workers, the CIA club, Cops and Kids, the annual firefighter of the year, the police officer of the year, the young citizenship award, the Sunshine Festival, Saved by Grace, Skylark and the Ferst Readers.
Pictured are president Bill Foster, from left, Greg Jaudon, Tuck Nichols, Patrick Eades, Marie Gamble, Donna Howard, Marihelen Newman, Allen Benner and secretary-treasurer Randy Pifer.