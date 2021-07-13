07.12.21_Exchange
Submitted by Steven Floyd

The Exchange Club of Brunswick recently held its annual charitable giving meeting. The Exchange Club also celebrated its 75th year in Brunswick. Throughout the past 75 years, the club has donated well over $1 million dollars to local charities. This year even with the pandemic, the club matched what they had contributed in past years.

Pictured are Mitch Strickland, president-elect, from left; Greg Jadaun school social worker; Savannah Frost, Seaside Enrichment; Janice Frost, Seaside Enrichment; Michelle Maddox, Ferst Readers; Kalista Morton, Second Harvest; Patrick Eades, Skylark; Marhelen Newman, Ferst Readers; Bill Foster, president; Maria Gamble, Saved by Grace; Donna Howard, Saved by Grace; Andy Rosenhamer, Cops and Kids; and Randy Pifer, treasurer.

