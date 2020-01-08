Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick teamed up with Glynn County School System’s social services for the annual Powell McDonald bicycle give away.
The program began years ago with former member Powell McDonald. The Exchange Club of Brunswick has been giving bicycles away as a club project for almost 50 years. The club has donated $300,000 in cash to social services and nearly 3000 bicycles since 1970.
The Exchange Club of Brunswick is a group of business people working together to make the community a better place to live through programs of service in Americanism, community service. Its national project is the prevention of child abuse.
Pictured are the members of the Exchange Club of Brunswick standing behind 70-plus bicycles that they purchased.