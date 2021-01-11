Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its annual Powell McDonald Christmas Bicycle give away. Almost 50 years ago, Powell McDonald started giving bikes away to children in his neighborhood anonymously. Since then, the Exchange Club has given thousands of bikes away plus more than $2 million to help the needy children in Brunswick and surrounding counties.
The money is raised from their rodeo, turkey shoot and the annual fair. This coming year 2021 will be the 70th fair held here in Brunswick.
To learn more about the Exchange Club of Brunswick, visit website www.theexchangeclubofbrunswick.org.
Pictured is the Exchange Club members standing behind the 70 plus bikes given away this year.