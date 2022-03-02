Submitted by Barbara Ryan
St. Marys Little Theatre will open its production of An Evening with the Stars on March 18. The performance begins a two-weekend run at Theatre by the Trax in St. Marys.
This musical features 22 new “celebrity appearances” by performers portraying some of the world’s most beloved acts including Dolly Parton. Each show will feature acts that include Gladys Knight, Neil Diamond, Carly Simon, Nat King Cole, Pat Benatar, Shirley Temple, Lou Rawls, The Beatles, Minnie Pearl and more.
Performances of An Evening with the Stars are at 7 p.m. March 18, 19, 25 and 26. Shows will be at 2 p.m. March 20. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Groups of ten or more get a discount. Tickets can be purchased online at www.stmaryslittletheatre.com or in downtown St. Marys at Once Upon a Bookseller.
Pictured are Collin Galvin, left, and Sagend Agrote rehearsing as half of the Mini Beatles band.