Submitted by Rachel Thompson
The Glynn Environmental Coalition recently awarded the 2020 Dr. William T. Lipscomb Grand Prize Scholarship to middle school students Leann Nguyen and Anna Roach at the Regional Science and Engineering Fair, which was held at Savannah State University.
The students will share a $1,000 scholarship check and their names have placed on the Dr. William T. Lipscomb Scholarship Award Trophy.
The scholarship was named for Dr. William T. Lipscomb served as a professor of biology teaching anatomy and physiology at the College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick until his retirement and then served on the Glynn Environmental Coalition Board of Directors as Secretary until his passing in 2005.