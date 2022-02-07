Submitted by Derek Canas
The #EndTheStigma Toy Drive campaign had another successful year. Along with Vixen Creative Marketing, Golden Isles Olive Oil, iHeart Media, Caliber Home and Realtor David Guynn, the campaign collected more than 300 toys and evaded the Grinch with help from the Glynn County Police Department.
Recently, Derek Canas, known as by his DJ name D-REK, along with the help of Hooters, delivered some toys and food, along with a $3,000 check collected by community partners.
Pictured are Rob Styn as the Grinch, from left, Katherine Morse, Kristen Herring, Garrett, Cadence and Crystal Moseley and Derek Canas (D-REK) with nurses from the pediatric unit where the items were donated.