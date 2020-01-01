Submitted by Katherine Morse
The #ENDTHESTIGMA Toy Drive, which benefited the Pediatric Ward at Southeast Georgia Health System, was recently held at Golden Isles Olive Oil on St. Simons Island.
The program is the brainchild of Derek Canas, who has made it his mission to end stigma surrounding AIDs. He was assisted in organizing this year’s event by Katherine Morse of Vixen Creative Marketing LLC. The event included an appearance by the Grinch and Santa. In total, more than 200 toys were collected and delivered to the hospital. A check for $4,000 from Milton J. Wood Co., presented by Milton Wood, was given to the AJ Fund to help renovate the pediatric playroom at the hospital.
Over the course of the last three years, more than 700 toys were collected and donated plus $10,000 from the Milton J. Wood Co. This year benefitting the AJ Fund.
Companies who assisted include McGinty Gordon, Toy Box Cars, Southern Hanger and Hey Girl Closet and Studio Pixel Pop.
Pictured is Santa and event organizer Derek Canas.