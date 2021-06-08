Submitted by Laura Young
Southeast Georgia Health System recently presented its first DAISY Team Award for Extraordinary Nurses to the Brunswick Campus Emergency Care Center (ECC) staff to recognize their resilience and perseverance in supporting patients, families and the community. Created by the DAISY Foundation, an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System, the DAISY Award is a means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients. Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus Emergency Care Center team members are pictured.