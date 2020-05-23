Submitted by Hogan Dyer
During the unprecedented times brought on by the COVID-19 virus, many of the community’s family and youths have been faced with an interruption of scheduled and relied upon meals. The Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia and the Emerald Princess Casino teamed up to help alleviate some of this issue.
Recently, members of the Emerald Princess’ galley crew prepared 1,200 hot and ready meals to be delivered to the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia’s seven locations within the Golden Isles. These meals were then distributed to individuals and families within the community. Pictured are Lucky Alemana, from left, Cedric Vanderpool and Patrick Johnson.