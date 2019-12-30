Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick’s guest speaker was Alec Eaton with the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency/Homeland Security.
Eaton spoke to the club about the many different roles the EMA has preparing for natural and man-made disasters. The Glynn County Emergency Management Agency, through coordination and cooperation with government and private industry, will develop plans and procedures, for both natural and man-made disasters.
Pictured are Randy Pifer, vice-president, from left; George Barnhill, president; Alec Eaton EMA; Mike Lynch, president-elect; and Allen Phillips, secretary.