The Brunswick Elks Lodge 691 will hold its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The meal is $10 and consists of two fillets, grits, coleslaw, two hushpuppies and iced tea. Dessert is included in the price. Call-in orders will be taken between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday. The number is 912-264-1389.
More from this section
A top officer's errors in calculating the stability of a cargo ship loaded with nearly 4,200 automobiles likely caused the giant vessel to overturn along the Georgia coast, U.S. investigators said in a report Tuesday.
Brunswick is among five Georgia cities recognized with the Sustainable Futures Award for the way the city is approaching housing issues.
Glynn County held remembrance services Saturday for events that happened 20 years ago far away in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania but which drew the nation into war and cost the lives of local people.
Buddy Cantrell arrived in St. Simons Sound on Sept. 20, 2020, to work on the salvage of the Golden Ray.
A hijacked commercial jetliner full of terrified passengers smashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center at 8:37 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001 — 20 years ago today.
- School district hosts vaccine clinics for all staff
- Health system offering vaccine clinics, criteria for eligibility expand today
- Links president appointed to state health equity council
- Courts set to resume jury trials
- Lifting of COVID restrictions in other states has commissioners reconsidering alcohol delivery
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Cops: Two men critical after shooting over shoes
- Former DA Johnson booked on indictment charges
- Kemp vows to fight Biden COVID mandates
- Mindy brings delay to sendoff of Golden Ray
- Police struggle with 'autistic' man
- COLUMN/PERSPECTIVE: Tow master brings skills, Cajun charm to St. Simons
- United effort needed to combat COVID-19
- Sheriff's Office gathers outside before starting the work day
- Gas pump skimmers found in Camden
- County police issue advisory over marijuana laced with fentanyl
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.