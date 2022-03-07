Submitted by Doug Einsel
The Brunswick Elks Lodge No. 691 recently donated funds to Ace Hardware of Townsend to cover construction material costs for the Golden Isles Veteran Village.
South Newport Baptist Church offered its property and recruited volunteers to build the houses and transport them to the destination in Brunswick.
Pictured in front are Brenda Sailor of the Elks Lodge, from left; Lorene Reid of the veterans’ village; and Patti Barber of the Elks Lodge.
On the back row are John Bartash, from left; Henderson Hope, of the veterans village; Matthew Gordon of Ace Hardware; and Greg Hickey, and Dennis Fitzgerald, both of the Brunswick Elk’s Lodge.