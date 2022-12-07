Submitted by Doug Einsel
Brunswick Elks Lodge 691 recently presented its annual academic scholarships to students attending the College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick. Recipients were Kevin Smily and Grace Marriott.
Pictured on the front row is Amy Jenks. On the back row are Michelle Johnston, Ph.D., president of College of Coastal Georgia , from left; Greg Hickey of the Elks Lodge; Larry Westberry of the Elks Lodge; Kevin “Cody” Smiley, recipient; Brenda Sailor, Exalted Ruler Elks Lodge; and from CCG Tashania Garner and Jason Umfress, Ph.D.